Water cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Brussels have fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse people protesting COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions. The protest on Sunday followed demonstrations in other European capitals on Saturday that also drew thousands of people who are against vaccine passports and other requirements that European governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic. In Brussels, demonstrators chanted “Liberty!” as they marched. White-helmeted police riot officers later sought to disperse protesters who ignored loudspeakers telling them to leave. Police trucks fired water cannons and thick clouds of tear gas filled the air in the Belgian capital.