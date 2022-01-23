UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi. The state-run WAM news agency said missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi. Videos posted to social media show the sky light up before dawn, with points of light looking like interceptor missiles. The missile fire disrupted traffic into the airport for about an hour after the attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility. However, the attack came a week after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people. In recent days, a Saudi-led coalition that the UAE backs unleashed airstrikes targeting Yemen. They knocked the country off the internet and killed over 80 people at a detention center.