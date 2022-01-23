Turkish journalist jailed before trial for Erdogan insult

ISTANBUL (AP) — The lawyer of a well-known Turkish journalist says she has been remanded in custody pending a trial for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Sedef Kabas was sent to prison late Saturday after she cited a proverb on television and social media referring to an ox. Tens of thousands have been prosecuted under the insult law for targeting Erdogan since he became president in 2014 after more than a decade as prime minister. Lawyer Ugur Poyraz tweeted that Kabas had been formally arrested during an appearance at court in Istanbul. The judge accepted the prosecution argument that she posed a flight risk.