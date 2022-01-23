Standoff near Syrian prison holding IS militants continues

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces say clashes with militants are continuing for a fourth day near a prison in northeastern Syria that houses thousands of members of the Islamic State group. The clashes continued Sunday after the militants attempted to storm Gweiran Prison late Thursday. The militants breached the prison walls, killed dozens of guards and staff and enabled an unknown number of IS militants o escape. The U.S.-backed Kurdish force says dozens of militants were killed and detained, including over 100 inmates who tried to escape. The attack is the boldest by IS militants since losing territorial control in Syria in 2019.