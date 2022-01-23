Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder’

By MEG KINNARD and TOM FOREMAN Jr.

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden often cites the critical role that South Carolina played when he won the Democratic nomination in 2020. He points to his long political ties to a state whose Black voters handed him a major victory during the primary season at a desperate time for his campaign. But now, one year into his presidency, some who supported Biden reluctantly or not at all say they’re unimpressed and even dispirited. In interviews with The Associated Press, they point to failures such as the effort behind federal voting rights legislation. At the same time, some Black voters who’d backed Biden’s campaign from the start hold out hope his administration will have end up having more accomplishments over time.