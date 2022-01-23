Mugler, French fashion icon known for sculpted designs, dies

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73. The announcement on his official Instagram said he died Sunday and did not give a cause of death. Mugler was known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist. The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric became a trademark. He defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyonce at galas, on red carpets and runways.