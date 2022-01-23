Mexican journalist murdered in Tijuana, 2nd in a week

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist has been killed in the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana. Lourdes Maldonado López was the second journalist killed in Tijuana in a week’s time and the third in Mexico this month. The Baja California state prosecutor’s office said Maldonado was found shot to death inside a car Sunday. In 2019, Maldonado came to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily morning news conference and asked for his support “because I fear for my life.” Maldonado had been locked in a labor dispute with Jaime Bonilla, a former governor of Baja California from López Obrador’s party. Maldonado recently announced she won her dispute with a media company Bonilla owned after nine years of litigation.