‘Horrific’: 5 homicide victims discovered at Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have been found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides. Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a news conference that officers responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead. The victims’ identities are pending. Formolo said the motive and information regarding any suspects is unknown. He said there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community. Autopsies will be performed Monday.