Honduran Congress splits, threatens new president’s plans

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro is facing a growing crisis: Dueling sessions of the newly elected Congress on Sunday elected different sets of leaders. That threatens Castro’s ability to push promised reforms to battle poverty and insecurity in a country that is a major source of uncontrolled migration. But a sizable bloc of deputies from her own Liberty and Refoundation party rebelled against her attempt to build a legislative majority by promising leadership of Congress to an allied party. That split threatens to give control of the legislature back to National and Liberal Parties that had traded the presidency for generations.