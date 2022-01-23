Heavy gunfire reported at Burkina Faso military base

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Witnesses are reporting heavy gunfire at a military base in Burkina Faso’s capital raising fears that a coup attempt is underway. Government spokesman Alkassoum Maiga acknowledged the gunfire early Sunday but denied that the military had taken over the West African country. Residents near the military base said the shots began around 5 a.m. and continued several hours later. The military has blocked the streets surrounding the base as a gunbattle continues inside. The whereabouts of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore weren’t immediately known. The gunfire comes a day after protesters demanded his resignation at a demonstration in Ouagadougou.