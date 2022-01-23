Gloria and Emilio Estefan mural unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A new mural honoring Gloria and Emilio Estefan has been unveiled in Miami’s Little Havana. Local artist Disem305 painted the power couple of Latin pop, known for hits such as the “Conga” and “Rhythm is Gonna Get You.” A well-known costume shop on the Calle Ocho donated the wall. The giant mural is part of a local effort by the Kcull Life Foundation to partner up with local artists to improve historic neighborhoods. The foundation also recently presented another mural to salsa artist Celia Cruz.