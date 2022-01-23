Skip to Content
Former Italian Premier Berlusconi being treated in hospital

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been undergoing a series of medical examinations in a Milan hospital. A spokesman confirmed the treatments without specifying the medical reasons on Sunday, the day after the center-right political leader and media tycoon took his name out of contention to be Italy’s next president. Berlusconi, 85, recovered from COVID-19 in the fall of 2020, and was in and out of the hospital last spring for treatment of complications related to the virus.  He also has a heart condition. 

