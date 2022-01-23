Farmers, opposition protest Spain’s rural policies

MADRID (AP) — Farmers, cattle-breeders and hunting enthusiasts have descended on the country’s capital to protest against environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are choking the rural world. Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021. The platform represents more than 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain. Members of center-to-far-right opposition parties attended the protest. The demonstration comes as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon which is a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.