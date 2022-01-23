China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, largest in new year

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has flown 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest such sortie of the new year, continuing a pattern that the island has answered by scrambling its own military jets in response. Taiwan’s defense ministry says the formation Sunday night included fighter jets and electronic warfare aircraft. It said Taiwan scrambled its own jets and tracked the People’s Liberation Army planes on its air defense radar systems. Chinese pilots have been flying towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis in the past year and a half. The largest sortie was 56 warplanes on a single day last October. China claims the island as its own territory.