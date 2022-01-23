Australian admits abducting 4-year-old girl from family tent

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to abducting a 4-year-old girl from her family’s camping tent on Australia’s west coast last year. Police found the girl, Cleo Smith, alone in a house 18 days after she went missing last October. Police say the man they arrested was a stranger to the girl’s family but haven’t given much information about why he was a suspect. Terence Darrell Kelly admitted to the abduction during a brief court appearance in a video link from prison. He faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. His next court appearance is in March. He hasn’t entered a plea to other charges he faces, including assaulting an officer.