Aid group says death toll from Yemen prison airstrike at 87

CAIRO (AP) — An aid group says workers in war-wrecked Yemen have recovered five more bodies from the rubble of a prison facility hit by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike. That brings the death toll to at least 87. Internet access remained largely down on Sunday after another Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a telecommunications center Friday at the Red Sea port city of Hodeida. The center is key to Yemen’s connection to the internet. The head of the Doctors Without Borders mission in Yemen says rescuers completed their search efforts late Saturday at the site of the prison in northern Saada province, a stronghold of Houthi rebels on the border with Saudi Arabia.