Taliban says bombers target minivan in Afghanistan, 7 dead

By TAMEEM AKHGAR

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb attached to a packed minivan has exploded in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, killing at least seven civilians and wounding nine others. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the Islamic State has claimed credit for similar attacks on civilians and the country’s new Taliban leaders elsewhere in the country since the group seized power on Aug. 15. Saturday’s bombing was the first such attack in Herat. Local Taliban official Naeemulhaq Haqqani said investigations were ongoing. A Taliban intelligence official in western Herat told the Associated Press that the bomb was attached to the van’s fuel tank.