Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Police in the Atlanta area say a stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an apartment. Brookhaven police identified the man Thursday as 31-year-old Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, England. Officers say Willson was killed while laying in bed early Sunday morning when a bullet pierced the wall of the apartment that he was staying in. He was taken to a hospital with a bullet wound to the head and later pronounced dead. Police say the shooting was the result of people firing guns randomly. No arrests have been announced.