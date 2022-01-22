Seoul says it paid Iran’s delinquent UN dues to restore vote

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Using Iranian bank funds freed from American sanctions, South Korea has paid Iran’s $18 million in delinquent dues owed to the United Nations. The step was apparently approved by Washington to restore Tehran’s suspended voting rights at the world body. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Sunday Seoul had paid the sum using Iranian assets frozen in the country after consulting with the the United States Treasury — a potential signal of flexibility amid floundering nuclear negotiations. The funds had been impounded at a Korean bank under sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump.