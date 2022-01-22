NYC police officer killed, 2nd critical in Harlem shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer is in a hospital after being critically wounded in a shooting in a Harlem apartment that left a fellow officer dead. Officials say the man who shot them with a stolen gun Friday night was also in critical condition. He was wounded by a third officer who fired at him as he tried to flee. Twenty-two-year-old Officer Jason Rivera was killed and 27-year-old Officer Wilbert Mora was wounded. Forty-seven-year-old suspect Lashawn J. McNeil is accused of shooting them as he tried to flee. Authorities say the officers were answering a call about an argument between a woman and McNeil, her son.