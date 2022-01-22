Mexican president says he has drawn up a ‘political will’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been talking with unusual frankness about his health. He acknowledged Saturday he spent the night in a Mexico City hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterization on Friday. López Obrador said he has prepared a “political will” to be opened in case he dies, to orient his movement. But he said he doesn’t think it will be needed. The president said doctors had become concerned, apparently about a possible blockage of his arteries, after a stress test a couple of weeks ago. He had been scheduled to undergo the catheterization then, but a case of COVID-19 forced a delay.