Kuwaiti minister in Lebanon over diplomatic row with gulf

BEIRUT (AP) — Kuwait’s foreign minister says he has handed Lebanese officials a list of suggestions for confidence-building measures with oil-rich Gulf states after relations between the two sides deteriorated dramatically in recent months. Saturday’s visit by Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah is the first by a senior Gulf official to Beirut since an unprecedented diplomatic row between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and its neighbors broke out in October. The Kuwait official refused to give details about the demands for confidence-building measures. A main concern by Gulf states is Iran’s growing influence in Lebanon through the powerful Hezbollah.