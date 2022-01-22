In ‘Watcher,’ a stalker thriller with a female gaze

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

An American woman moves to Bucharest with her partner and begins to suspect she’s being stalked in “Watcher,” a stylish, unnerving thriller that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. Starring Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman and Burn Gorman, the film is one of the big acquisition titles at the festival. Though hardly the first film to have a pretty blond woman looking over her shoulder everywhere she goes, “Watcher” has the distinction of having a woman behind the camera too. The director, Chloe Okuno, fought for the job, which is her feature debut.