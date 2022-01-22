Hot air balloon accident in Slovenia injures 4 people

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia say a hot air balloon mishap has injured four people. A representative of the Barje Balloon Center told Slovenia’s STA news agency that the four were injured when they fell out of the balloon as it landed in strong wind on Saturday. Police are investigating what went wrong during the landing outside Ljubljana, the country’s capital. The balloon was carrying six people, five of them Belgian citizens. Police say the injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. In 2012, a hot air balloon accident in Slovenia killed six people and seriously injured several others. Hot air ballooning is popular in the alpine nation.