German navy chief resigns following Ukraine comments

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the German navy resigned after coming under fire at home and abroad for saying Ukraine would not regain the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. Vice admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach’s comments caused anger in Ukraine, which summoned the German ambassador to complain. They also sparked consternation and a swift rebuke back in Berlin. By late Saturday, Schoenbach had asked for his dismissal, saying he wanted to prevent further damage resulting to Germany and its military from his “ill-considered statements.” The German government has insisted that it stands united with its NATO allies on the issue of Russia’s military threat to Ukraine. But differences remain between Berlin and its allies over the issue of supplying Ukraine with weapons.