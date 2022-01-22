Fake ambulance with 28 migrants aboard found in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have detected many strange schemes to smuggle Central American migrants to the U.S. border. But on Saturday they said they found a new one: a fake ambulance loaded with 28 Nicaraguans, including nine unaccompanied children. Mexico’s Interior Department said the vehicle had been painted with fake logos from a government hospital network. The National Migration Institute said the driver had tried to pass himself off as a health care worker and was detained. Migrants found in such circumstances are usually returned to their home countries, unless they are the victims of a crime.