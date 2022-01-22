Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, hospitalized at heart institute

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalized for the third time in just over a month, sparking concerns over his health. A spokesperson said Saturday the 96-year-old two-time former premier, once the world’s oldest leader, has been admitted at the cardiac care unit of the National Heart Institute. He underwent an elective medical procedure at the same hospital on Jan. 7 and was discharged six days later. Last month, he was admitted for a medical checkup. He has had two coronary bypass surgeries but was still robust and sharp witted. He led the opposition to a historic election victory in 2018 that was hailed for ousting a corrupt government in the first peaceful transfer of power since Malaysia’s independence in 1957.