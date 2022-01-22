Coast along Virginia and the Carolina’s gets snow, ice

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A layer of ice and a blanket of snow has covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia. The winter weather system that entered the region on Friday brought colder temperatures and precipitation not often seen in the region. The storm had mostly blown off the Atlantic Coast by 7 a.m. Saturday. Meteorologists said it left as much as six inches of snow in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. There was up to a half inch of ice in parts of coastal North Carolina that are further south. The ice accumulation also stretched along much of the South Carolina coast in smaller amounts. Charleston got less than a 10th of an inch of ice.