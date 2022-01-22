Burkina Faso forces fire tear gas at anti-govt protests

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Security forces have fired tear gas at protesters barricading the streets and throwing rocks in Burkina Faso’s capital, as anger grows at the government’s inability to stop jihadist attacks spreading across the country. Several hundred people marched through downtown Ouagadougou chanting for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign. Some people were also protesting in solidarity with neighboring Mali, whose citizens are angry at the West African economic regional bloc, ECOWAS, which imposed sanctions on the country after the ruling junta delayed this year’s elections. Burkina Faso’s protest comes amid an escalation in jihadist attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that has killed thousands and displaced 1.5 million people.