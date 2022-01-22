Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv’s escalating tensions with Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet posted on Saturday that Washington saluted the three NATO nations and former Soviet republics “for their longstanding support to Ukraine.” In a joint statement published late Friday, the defense ministers of the three Baltic countries said they “stand united in our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression.”