Yemeni rebels say death toll from prison airstrike at 80

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say the death toll from a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit a prison run by the rebels has climbed to at least 80 detainees. They said Saturday that rescuers were still searching for survivors and bodies in the rubble of the prison site near the border with Saudi Arabia. The airstrike Friday was part of an intense air and ground offensive that marked an escalation in Yemen’s yearslong civil war. Yemen’s conflict began in 2014, when the Houthis took the capital of Sanaa, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to exile in Saudi Arabia.