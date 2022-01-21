Skip to Content
WHO: COVID boosters should start with most vulnerable

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says that coronavirus vaccine boosters should now now be offered to people, starting with the most vulnerable, in a move away from its previous insistence that boosters were unnecessary for healthy adults and an acknowledgment that the vaccine supply is improving globally. At a press briefing on Friday, the U.N. health agency said it was now recommending booster doses of authorized vaccines beginning in the highest-priority groups about four to six months after receiving the first two doses, in line with guidance from dozens of countries that embarked upon booster programs months ago. 

