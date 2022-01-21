Top US, Russia diplomats as Ukraine future teeters on brink

By MATTHEW LEE and JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The top diplomats of Russia and the United States are holding crucial talks as Western powers strive to use diplomacy to avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine amid Moscow’s demands for concessions from NATO over its relationship with the former Soviet republic. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were meeting in Geneva as a weeks-long standoff teetered on the cusp of a pivotal and potentially violent phase. Blinken has played down any prospects of an immediate fix in the Geneva talks, which were set to run about two hours.