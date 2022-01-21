Texas attorney general refuses to hand over Jan. 6 records

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has rejected a prosecutor’s demand for records of his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the assault on the U.S. Capitol a year ago. Last week, the Travis County district attorney’s office had set a four-day deadline for Paxton to turn over the records or face a lawsuit accusing him of violating the state open records law. But in a letter to the district attorney’s s office Friday, the attorney general’s office denied any violations and rejected the office’s demands. A message to the district attorney’s office seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.