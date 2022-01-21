Sinema faces blowback in Arizona for votes defying Democrats

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after playing a key role in scuttling voting rights legislation that many Democrats consider essential to preserving democracy. Sinema faces a vote of disapproval and possible censure from leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party on Saturday. The move has no practical consequences but serves as a symbolic condemnation for a woman who just three years ago brought the party an Arizona Senate seat for the first time in a generation. Several groups are already collecting money for an eventual primary challenge, even though she’s not on the ballot until 2024.