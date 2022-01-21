Shift of 50-year-old Indian war memorial stirs controversy

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government has moved a commemorative flame that was lit 50 years ago to honor Indian soldiers killed in a 1971 war with Pakistan to a new National War Memorial that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nearly three years ago. The move triggered strong protests from opposition leaders, who said extinguishing the “eternal flame” was tantamount to removing history. A soldier lit a torch from the flame at its location at the India Gate and carried it to the National War Memorial, less than half a kilometer (a third of a mile) away. The original flame was then extinguished. The government says the flame was relocated because all homage ceremonies will now be conducted at the National War Memorial.