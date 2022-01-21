Resort guests raise money as world rallies to help Tonga

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Dozens of former guests from New Zealand, Australia, the U.S. and elsewhere are raising money to help the owners of the Ha’atafu Beach Resort in Tonga after it was destroyed by a tsunami. It’s just one of the ways the world is rallying to help the people of the remote Pacific island nation rebuild. Governments from New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Britain, China and elsewhere have been sending fresh water and other much-needed supplies on military ships and transport planes.