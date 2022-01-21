Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh now faces 75 charges; $8.5M stolen

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A once prominent South Carolina lawyer now faces 75 charges he stole nearly $8.5 million from wrongful death and wreck settlements from more than a dozen people. The latest round of indictments from the state grand jury Friday added 23 new charges against Alex Murdaugh. Prosecutors say the new charges covered different victims, but similar schemes. Investigators say Murdaugh would negotiate settlement money for his clients without telling them what they earned and steal the money for his own use by depositing it into a bogus account or converting to money orders sometimes cashed by unnamed family members. The killings of Murdaugh’s wife and son in June remain unsolved.