Pope vows justice for abuse victims after Ratzinger faulted

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has vowed to provide justice to victims of clergy sexual abuse a day after an independent audit faulted his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, for having botched four cases. Francis met in a previously scheduled annual audience on Friday with members of the Vatican office that handles sex abuse cases. Benedict, previously known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, headed that office for a quarter-century. In his speech, Francis didn’t refer to the findings of a long-awaited report into how the archdiocese in Munich, Germany handled abuse cases. Ratzinger was archbishop there from 1977-1982. Francis says the Catholic Church is firm in its commitment to justice for victims and reforming the offenders.