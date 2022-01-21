Poland’s ex-president Solidarity leader Walesa has COVID

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s former president and former Solidarity pro-democracy movement leader, Lech Walesa, says he has COVID-19. The 78-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate said Friday on Facebook that he was surprised to find out he was infected, despite the three vaccination doses he has received. He said he was cold, had a headache and his body was hurting. Walesa was fitted with a pacemaker in 2008. In the 1980s he led Solidarity, which eventually toppled Poland’s communist leaders. He served as democratic Poland’s first popularly elected president in 1990-95. Walesa is a strong critic of Poland’s current right-wing government.