No. 2 US climate diplomat leaves after a year under Biden

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s second-ranking climate diplomat is leaving his job, after one year. Special U.S. climate envoy John Kerry confirmed Jonathan Pershing’s departure in a statement Friday. Pershing is a veteran of decades of U.S. government climate efforts, including helping to negotiate the 2015 Paris climate accord under the Obama administration. Pershing had returned to government to help the Biden administration restart global U.S. climate efforts after President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris accord. Kerry credited Pershing with making a “real difference.” The New York Times first reported Pershing’s departure. It reported that Pershing is returning to manage climate programs for the Hewlett Foundation.