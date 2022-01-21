Miranda talks about Bruno, and the ‘Encanto’ phenomenon

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A month after “Encanto” debuted in theaters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the movie’s Colombia-inflected songs, took a long vacation. By the time he returned, “Encanto” became the first movie soundtrack since 2019 to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts. The film’s most popular song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years, ranking higher than even “Let It Go.” The music of “Encanto” was suddenly everywhere. Everyone was talking about Bruno. Six of the film’s songs have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. On Spotify, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been streamed 100 million times.