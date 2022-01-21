Migrant boat sinks off Tunisia coast; 4 dead, 7 missing

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian Defense Ministry says four people died after a boat carrying Europe-bound migrants on the Mediterranean Sea sank off Tunisia’s coast while heading for Italy. A ministry spokesperson said navy divers rescued 21 people on Thursday night and seven were still missing. Local media reported that a 10-year-old girl was among those who died. The U.N. has estimated that 20% of about 115,000 migrants who reached Europe by sea last year started the dangerous journey from Tunisia. The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that an amphibious unit of Tunisia’s navy rescued 23 passengers from another sinking boat. It said 13 were from Mali and 10 from Ivory Coast