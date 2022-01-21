Mexican president undergoes cardiac catheterization

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has undergone cardiac catheterization at a military hospital. Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López Hernández said in a statement Friday that based on a routine exam, doctors decided it was necessary to perform the procedure. He said, “In this procedure they found the president’s heart and arteries healthy and functioning adequately. No other kind of intervention was necessary.” The statement said López Obrador would resume his normal activities Saturday. López Obrador had just returned this week after a week of isolation for his second COVID-19 infection in a year.