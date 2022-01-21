Mexican authorities stop hundreds of migrants in south

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — An estimated 800 migrants trying to continue their journey north have been intercepted by Mexican authorities shortly after walking out of the southern Mexican city of Tapachula. The attempted migrant caravan followed a day of protest Thursday over the Mexican government’s attempts to contain them in the south, far from the U.S. border. The migrants had only walked about 10 miles through the darkness when they were intercepted around 5 a.m. Friday by National Guard and immigration agents. Migrants from Central America, Haiti, Venezuela and other countries were loaded into immigration vans.