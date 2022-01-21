McConnell responds to uproar over voter comments

PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the criticism he received over a comment made about African American voters is outrageous and offensive. After a speech at the Kentuckians for Better Transportation’s annual conference in Louisville, the Republican leader said he misspoke at a news conference held in Washington on Wednesday. McConnell had said African Americans had voted “in just as high a percentage as Americans.” The comment caused an outcry on social media and beyond. McConnell said he should have said “all” before Americans. He said he had been an advocate for minority voting rights through the years.