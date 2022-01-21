Logistics center will help abortion seekers get to Illinois

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

With abortion access increasingly restricted across much of the South and Midwest, two Illinois clinics near St. Louis on Friday announced a new logistics center to help abortion seekers get to their clinics. Activists on both sides are convinced the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is imperiled, with nearly two dozen states likely to impose sweeping bans if the conservative-led court overturns it. Several states have already imposed new restrictions on abortions that have led women from those states to seek the procedure in states such as Illinois. The new logistics center in Fairview Heights, Illinois, is jointly operated by Planned Parenthood’s abortion clinic in that city and the independent Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Illinois.