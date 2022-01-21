Lin-Manuel Miranda breaks down the songs of ‘Encanto’

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda went song by song through some of the hits of “Encanto” in a recent interview, from the breakout smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to his self-described “’90s Rock en Español throwback” “What Else Can I Do?” The film’s soundtrack has exploded in popularity since the film’s November release, becoming the first movie soundtrack since 2019 to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts. The film’s most popular song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years, ranking higher than even “Let It Go.” Six of the film’s songs have charted on the Billboard Hot 100.