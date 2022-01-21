Latin America, Asia, latest to get hit with omicron surge

By JAVIER CÓRDOBA and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — In Costa Rica, election officials are encouraging those infected with the coronavirus to skip voting in upcoming national elections. On the other side of the world, Beijing is locking down some residential communities as the country anxiously awaits the start of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. In Latin America and Asia, where the omicron variant is making its latest appearance, some countries are imposing such restrictions. Others are loath to place new limits on populations already exhausted by previous constraints.