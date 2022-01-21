Judge: legal costs in Florida condo collapse may reach $100M

The legal fees and costs associated with the deadly collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building could reach $100 million. That’s why Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman urged all sides Friday to work toward mediated settlements of numerous claims arising from the Champlain Towers South disaster. The 12-story condo building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, killing 98 people and destroying the structure in Surfside, Florida. There are claims for wrongful death and for property loss that could take years to resolve, including possible appeals, without some kind of settlement. A March 2023 trial date is currently set.